Center Point-Urbana junior Ryley Goebel had missed the first two basketball games of the season due to quarantine, but one could hardly tell as she dropped a career-high 35 points against Beckman to push the Stormin’ Pointers over the Blazer 67-61.
“I was nervous coming back out of quarantine, but we worked hard in practice leading up to this game,” Goebel said. “It felt great to get back on the court.”
Goebel and CPU got off to a hot start over Beckman with a 24-9 opening quarter, capped off with sophomore Laine Hadsall hitting three free throws. The significant lead would prove invaluable to the Stormin’ Pointers as the Blazers refused to back down, outscoring their hosts 17-13 to cut CPU’s lead down to 37-26.
“They had a different zone that really bugged us,” coach Phlip Klett said. “It flustered the girls. We were letting them tip passes and causing turnovers. We didn’t execute like I would have wanted us to offensively.”
Beckman’s zone continued to give CPU fits in the second half, narrowing the Stormin’ Pointers’ lead as foul trouble mounted for both squads. CPU found it’s best success offensively with Goebel in transition and off the offensive glass. Goebel’s big night was made possible in part by five offensive boards, 14 rebounds overall, to keep possessions alive late.
“You could see how important she is on both ends of the floor tonight,” Klett said. “One of the underestimated parts of Ryley’s game is she is a great offensive rebounder. She has those long arms and knows how to contort her body to grab those second chance opportunities.”
Sophomore Tayler Reaves had seven points for the Stormin Pointers, followed by sophomore Ryanne Hansen with five points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals. Sophomore Alivia Sweeney chipped in five points.
“We have got to find the continuity with everyone else to score and step up,” Klett said. “We don’t want to just rely on Ryley. Our goal is to get a flow together as a team.”
The Stormin’ Pointers blew past West Delaware 60-24 the Tuesday before Friday’s win. CPU will travel to Monticello on Tuesday and Maquoketa on Friday before returning home on Saturday to host Waverly-Shell Rock.