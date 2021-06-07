A dozen children and their families grabbed their poles and joined Vinton Kiwanis in celebrating Free Fishing Weekend at Rodgers Park on Saturday, complete with prizes and education from local conservation.
Aaron Askelson greeted kids and spoke to them about the ecosystem and why the food chain is important to places like Rodgers Park. He gave a brief demonstration on how to set up a fishing line before turning over the program to Brett Reece with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Reece, who covers Tama and western Benton County, explained how anyone over 16 years of age needs a fishing license and reminded everyone to pick up their trash, release small fish back and obey local laws regarding fishing to keep resources plentiful for future generations.
Sponsors Kwik Star, Theisen’s, Palo Outdoors, Ehlingers and Viking Bait & Tackle provided enough door prizes that all participants walked out with a new pole or tackle box. While the fish were not cooperating much on Free Fishing Weekend, Deven Gebo of Vinton was able to snag a 14-inch largemouth bass off the fishing pier.