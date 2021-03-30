When this article is published, another Good Friday will have come and gone. Churches like mine will have had a Good Friday Service. Some companies observe Good Friday as a holiday for the employees. At the same time, other companies and businesses will remain open and operate business as usual. Yet, I cannot help but see an irony in our day. Our society, America in particular, is growing more and more secular. By secular, I mean the diminishing influence of Christianity or any other religion on our culture as a whole. But yet, some observe Good Friday as a holiday. So, what gives?
Let’s start with a clarifying question. What is Good Friday? Good Friday is the day Christians celebrate the crucifixion of Jesus. At this point, you may be wondering why I used the word celebrate. Is not death a bad thing? Usually, yet it is. We normally grieve at the news of someone’s death. The closer we are to the person is the longer we mourn. So why use the word celebrate?
I use the word celebrate because Jesus says in John 12:23, “The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified.” Jesus himself says that the reason he came into the world was for this hour? We may ask, What hour? Jesus helps answer that question in verse 24, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it bears much fruit.” So, the hour has something to do with wheat dying and bearing fruit.
Jesus continues in verse 27, “Now is my soul troubled. And what shall I say? ‘Father, save me from this hour’? But for this purpose, I have come to this hour.” Let this sink in for a moment. The reason Jesus came into the world was so that Jesus would die. Even though Jesus taught many, healed the sick, and helped the downcast, this was not his primary mission. His primary mission was to die.
So, why are we making so much about the death of Jesus? The death of Jesus is unique because death could not hold him. Death had no power over Jesus. This same Jesus who raised his friend Lazarus from the dead as the crescendo of the miracles in the first half of his book now outdoes himself with another resurrection miracle by his resurrection from the dead.
That is why Christians observe Good Friday. It is good news for everyone. It is good news for both the Christian and the skeptic. For the faithful and the wayward, for the addict and the one on the straight and narrow path. It is good news for all. John’s purpose in writing his book was so that you would believe that Jesus is the Son of God and that by believing, you would have life in his name (John 20:31). Do you believe this?