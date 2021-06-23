The more I talk to people about God and hear what they think about their faith – the more I worry that there are many among us who believe themselves saved…but are in fact truly lost. They are practicing a kind of cultural Christianity whose basic beliefs are as follows:
1. God is real and he watches over us.
2. God wants us to be good and nice to each other.
3. God wants us to be happy and to enjoy life.
4. Good people go to heaven when they die.
It sounds good. It seems like it should work. It seems like it ought to be enough. But hear me clearly – this is a false religion…a false faith…a fake Christianity – and it will not earn anyone heaven. People that trust and practice a faith like this are ones, I fear, that will hear Jesus say, “Not everyone who calls out to me, ‘Lord! Lord!’ will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Only those who actually do the will of my Father in heaven will enter. On judgment day many will say to me, ‘Lord! Lord! We prophesied in your name and cast out demons in your name and performed many miracles in your name.’ But I will reply, ‘I never knew you…’” (Matthew 7:21-23).
The problem with this cultural Christianity is that it trusts in our basic goodness. It believes that people are inherently good and that if we have some kind of a church connection, occasionally do some “churchy” things, have a good moral code, the right political affiliation, and just follow our hearts that we’ll be fine in the long run. But that just isn’t what the Bible teaches. The Bible teaches that it takes more than believing that God is real – James says that even the demons believe in God (James 2:19). And while we try to be nice and kind, that we can never be good enough to satisfy God (Romans 3:10-12). And the Bible teaches that eternal life is given only to those who surrender to and follow Jesus as Lord (John 14:6).
Listen…I can’t tell you what to do or what to believe. But as a pastor, I can tell you what the Word of God clearly says. And a faith that trusts in ourselves rather than in God will ultimately fail. And believing that you can “follow” Jesus without actually surrendering to Him is silly. Cultural Christianity is attractive because it is easy. But don’t be fooled. Real faith…the faith that saves…is hard and life-altering. So dig in. Read your Bible. Find a church home. Attend regularly. Engage in discipleship. And follow Jesus.