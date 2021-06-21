Jessica Good and Trinatee Morrow rolled in the latest food truck to Party in the Park on Saturday with Good Morrow Pizza making its first public appearance at one of summer’s biggest events in the community.
“It was an amazing learning experience for us,” Morrow said. “The more we do it the better we get, learning little tips and tricks to improve everyone’s experience for next time. It went awesome, fun and we had some great reviews, can’t wait for our next event.”
Good of Shellsburg and Morrow of Garrison make up the name of the business. The latter purchased the pizza truck from her uncle and aunt after falling in love with the taste of the Neapolitan pizza cooked on the brick in the fire oven.
“They originally bought the truck with every intention of starting the business themselves but found out due to health conditions they couldn’t do it,” Morrow said. “They decided they would sell it and be some of our biggest supporters.”
Good and friend Leiha McNeal were invited to join in the venture and got to work immediately setting up the business and testing recipes. With family support the three women provided fresh Neapolitan pizza with traditional toppings such as sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, green pepper, red onion, black olive, mushroom, pineapple. Good Morrow Pizza also offers dessert pizzas, including a warm apple crumble right out of the oven.
“My personal first goal was to succeed at our first public event and I would say we crushed that goal,” Good said. “Getting feedback from our customers was great. We got to hear from everyone on the type of pizza they enjoy most. We really learned that we can never have enough of our all-natural delicious authentic Italian cheese and pepperoni.”
Good Morrow Pizza plans to attend several area events as well as Shellsburg, Garrison and at Viking Plaza here Vinton. They plan to announce each location on their Facebook page, Good Morrow Pizza, and perfect their craft close to home before traveling further out in the near future. They will also do catering at events. Good Morrow Pizza can be reached by email at goodmorrowpizza@gmail.com.