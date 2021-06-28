Gov. Kim Reynolds has signaled that months of pandemic-related regulatory relief for businesses and schools will wrap up by the end of July.
Some temporarily rule suspensions will be lifted June 30, according to Reynolds’ latest proclamation, released late Friday. Others will continue until the last week of July.
The extension came as Iowa’s average number of new cases of COVID-19 has fallen to 69 a day, down 12% over the past two weeks, the New York Times reported. Deaths are averaging three a day.
Many parts of the proclamation that extended rules suspension another month contain this language at the end of each paragraph: “Iowans should not expect this suspension will be extended beyond July 25, 2021.
Reynolds extended the lifting of weight limits for certain truck loads, breaks on the usual limits on how long truck drivers can operate a rig, the minimum required contact hours for community college instruction, and certain licensing requirements for a variety of professions.
A section that guaranteed all student athletes would be deemed academically eligible was extended to July 31.
Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment on the reasoning behind the extensions.
Last week, Democratic President Joe Biden extended a ban on evictions until July 31 while renters continue to wait for federal aid from pandemic relief legislation.
In other pandemic news, the Times reported that 51% of Iowans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 47% are fully vaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, 404,462 Iowans have had the illness, and 6,133 have died, the state reported.