DES MOINES — Friday, Gov. Reynolds signed a proclamation for Halloween Safety Week to promote a safe and enjoyable Halloween celebration for Iowans.
Gov. Reynolds was joined by the Department of Public Safety Commissioner Steve Bayens, law enforcement, parents, and children.
Below is the proclamation language:
WHEREAS, Halloween is a widely celebrated tradition in Iowa as many communities host beggars’ night and trick – or — treat activities with thousands of children walking door-to-door in neighborhoods to collect candy and participate in the festivities; and
WHEREAS, risk for injury increases as celebrations occur after dark, masks restrict vision, costumes limit visibility, street-crossing safety is often neglected and vehicle and pedestrian traffic is at high volumes; and
WHEREAS, children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by cars on Halloween than on any other day of the year; and
WHEREAS, children accompanied by adults stand a greater chance of following safe pedestrian habits and being visible to motorists; and
WHEREAS, motorists who are driving during trick-or-treat hours can increase the safety of little princesses, superheros, ghosts, and goblins by eliminating distractions from devices, abstaining from drugs and alcohol, reducing speed and watching for children around parked cars, and on roadways, driveways, intersections, medians and curbs; and
WHEREAS, law enforcement agencies statewide and the citizens of Iowa play an important role in keeping children safe and healthy on this and every Halloween; and
WHEREAS, as part of celebrating Halloween traditions all across Iowa, the week of October 28 is dedicated to “Halloween Safety Week”.