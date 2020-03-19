We are living in uncertain days. We have always lived in uncertain days, but until the events of the last week or so, we did not realize how uncertain they were. We are watching the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and at the same time, taking the necessary precautions to avoid contracting this virus.
As we watch the news, if we are not careful, we begin to give in to fear. It is one thing to have a healthy fear, but we can too easily give in to unhealthy fears. When we give in to fear, we also begin to worry. We worry because we realize we never had as much control over our lives as we thought we did. But then worry gives in to anxiety, and anxiety then gives in to panic. Panic leads us to do things we normally would not do. How shall we live in such times?
Well, we should stop and breathe. Even though this virus has taken many of us by surprise, this pandemic has not shocked the Lord. Even this is under is the Lord’s gracious and powerful rule. For we are not the first generation of people to endure such times.
In these times, the Scriptures provide us with grace in our moment of need. For the Lord tells Israel through the prophet Isaiah, “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isa. 41:10), and again, “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you” (Isa. 43:1b-2).
The grace of the Lord does not end there. Even when we have hit rock bottom, we find that the steadfast love of the Lord does not come to an end ever, and his mercies are new every morning (Lam. 3:22-23). No matter what the coming days have for us, the Lord’s mercies are new every day. Let that sink in for a moment.
These days allow us a quiet reflection on the true source of our hope. One of the ways the Lord uses such events is to remove our self-reliance so that we rely on God who raises the dead (2 Cor. 1:9). This seems to be part of the reason the Lord Jesus gives his grace in our moment of need (2 Cor. 12:9). We do not know how much grace we will need, but the Lord Jesus does. He lavishly gives to us as we need. So, in these uncertain days, turn to the Lord and receive his abundant grace in your moment of need.