This is a critically important time for Christians and the church…and if you’ll allow it, I’d like to speak to you frankly. It’s time for Christians to step up and to take our call seriously. As a nation, we are reeling from the reality and tragedy of a broken world. Currently, our news feeds are flooded with violent crime, shootings and reminders of injustice in the world. The threat of violence and potential riots seems to be ever present. It is perpetual. The circumstances change…but the depravity and suffering do not. As I write this, we are currently awaiting a verdict in the George Floyd murder trial (it will be available within the hour) – and regardless of how that breaks – there will be more anger, vitriol and rhetoric – and it will come from every angle and perspective. Christian…please don’t let it come from you. Everyone has something to say. Some of it can be helpful…most of it isn’t. And honestly, I’m hesitant to add my voice to the fray – but for those that I have the privilege of ministering to in some small way – I want to remind you of one thing – this life can be difficult…but it is doable. The Christian life is actually not hard to figure out. Difficult to live…maybe. But hard to figure out…not really. It revolves around obedience and grace – but never hate. Hate is decidedly unchristian and it has no place in the Christian faith or in the church. Hateful behavior is unchristian behavior – period. Not sure I’m right? Take a look at 1 John 4:20 – “Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen.” You see…you cannot claim Christ and hate people…they are incompatible ideas.
And I know the issues at hand feel bigger than that…and there is a lot to navigate between abuse of power, extremist groups, freedom of speech, law, order, and justice…but for us Christians, there is a bigger mandate. We are to be ambassadors of the grace of God. We don’t drown in anger…we don’t wallow in despair…we don’t give up and we certainly don’t let other people speak for us, put words in our mouths, or hijack our faith. As Christians…this is our moment. Not to be known for what we’re mad at and not to shrink away into the background. This is our moment to prove that God’s grace is real and active. This is our moment to show that God’s grace really does change hearts and save lives. This is our moment to speak truth in love...to show that the cross of Christ matters. This is our moment to not just speak...but to act. This is our moment to show that in the face of evil — grace wins. There will be a day when ultimate justice will be served and Jesus Christ will return to set all things right. We wait for that day with great anticipation. But in the meantime – don’t give up…don’t give in…keep going. Measure your words carefully and choose grace.