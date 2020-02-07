Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Grandma's Baked Rice Pudding

This recipe is meant to feed many. You could cut it in half for the average family.

Cook time: 1 Hr. Prep time: 5 Min. Serves: 10 — 16

Ingredients:

3 c rice

3 qt milk

1 c brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/4 c butter

1/4 tsp nutmeg

4 large eggs, beaten

1 c raisins

extra sugar or cinnamon sugar

1 Tbsp vanilla or almond extract

Directions:

1. Put all ingredients into a large baking pan. Stir all together. Bake at 350° for about an hour, uncovered, until rice is done, and it is creamy.

2. Serve warm with some butter on it or sprinkle with cinnamon sugar if you like.

