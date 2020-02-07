Grandma's Baked Rice Pudding

This recipe is meant to feed many. You could cut it in half for the average family.
Cook time: 1 Hr. Prep time: 5 Min. Serves: 10 — 16
Ingredients:
3 c rice
3 qt milk
1 c brown sugar
1 1/2 tsp salt
1/4 c butter
1/4 tsp nutmeg
4 large eggs, beaten
1 c raisins
extra sugar or cinnamon sugar
1 Tbsp vanilla or almond extract
Directions:
1. Put all ingredients into a large baking pan. Stir all together. Bake at 350° for about an hour, uncovered, until rice is done, and it is creamy.
2. Serve warm with some butter on it or sprinkle with cinnamon sugar if you like.