U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s yearly 99 county tour made a stop in Van Horne on Wednesday afternoon as the senior legislator heard concerns from area farmers affected by the August 10 derecho.
“In the next three hours, I’ll be talking with the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture [Sonny Perdue] and I’m going to bring up what I’ve heard here, particularly dealing with crop insurance,” Grassley said. “He’ll be coming to Iowa and I doubt he’ll come empty handed.”
Grassley would have plenty to bring back as he heard from farmers struggling to work through crop issues as 14 million acres across Iowa were destroyed in the storm. Rick Nolan, who owns a farm south of Van Horne, was in attendance for the meeting at the Van Horne Community Center.
“I wanted them to understand the issues and understand the federal crop insurance structure,” Nolan said. “They wanted to hear about our 10 year average yields. This will go against us for the next eight or nine years.”
Nolan felt his and other farmer’s words did not fall on “hollow ears.” The senator and staff field a wide variety of questions and concerns, encouraged by Grassley throughout. Several professionals in the industry were present at the meeting to help answer questions and provide insight into the industry. Grassley also addressed the recent announcement that President Donald Trump approved FEMA individual assistance for residents of Benton County. The assistance had previously been approved for Linn County last week.
“It’s very good news and I think all anybody has to do is just drive through the area and you come to that conclusion it’s needed here,” Grassley said. “The law requires that there be a proper assessment. That's what Gov. Reynolds did and that's what the President had to do before issuing the order.”
Grassley stated during the event he is hoping to convince Secretary Perdue to help provide $20 billion to address the stress COVID-19 has had on agriculture in the U.S. and if other funds would be available through the Department of Ag. He encouraged attendees to speak with his office if they have complications working with federal agencies to receive assistance and to consider their mental health during an “unprecedented disaster” for agriculture in Iowa.
“You heard it from the farmers here that neighbors went out and helped neighbors,” Grassley said. “We had people from the insurance companies and Emergency Management come today. We don’t have that sort of expertise for all meetings, so that’s special. I am proud of Iowans helping Iowans.”
The senator’s tour continued to Cedar Rapids later that evening. Nolan hoped that Grassley took away the scope of devastation in the county created from the storm and from the effects of COVID-19.