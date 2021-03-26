Vinton-Shellsburg’s Kayla Griffith made it official on Friday as she signed with Iowa Central Community College women’s basketball for the 2021-22 season.
“I’m excited to go play with this next season,” Griffith said. “They have a great coaching staff and the girls there are super nice. I actually committed and signed a while ago. We all decided this was the place I wanted to be.”
Griffith was first recruited by the Tritons staff at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. The senior found herself with two options: play basketball at Iowa Central in Fort Dodge, or go out for high jump at Clarke University in Dubuque. She committed to the former earlier this year to the delight of the Iowa Central coaches.
“Kayla is going to be a great fit for what we do in terms of our offense and defense,” Tritons head coach Brian Ortmeier said. “We believe has high character and we’re really excited to have her in the program.”
The facilities and staff at Iowa Central drew Griffith’s interest during campus visits and she was able to catch a Tritons home game this season. Griffith’s goals are to continue to improve as a two-way player, but continue to hang her hat on defense like she had accomplished in her final season as a Vikette.
“I want to get better and have fun while I’m at it,” Griffith said. “I really enjoy basketball and I decided to pick it over high jump. The facilities are great and I really think [Iowa Central] is a great place.”
As a Vikette, Griffith finished her senior year averaging 8.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 2.1 steals per game on her way to earning Second Team WaMaC West and All-District honors. VS finished 18-5 as a team and were named WaMaC West Co-Champs with a 9-3 conference record. Griffith was consistently assigned to guard their opponent’s top player, with VS coach Rich Haisman adding “no one ever intimidated her.”
“I got to watch Kayla grow up through elementary to high school and work her way up to this moment,” Haisman said. “She has so much talent and athletic ability. This is the way you’re supposed to do it: come in and work your tail off and be rewarded. Now Kayla sees the fruits of her labor. It’s exciting to see her taking that next step.”
Griffith credits Haisman’s positivity and encouragement over the last two seasons for pushing the Vikettes to back-to-back winning seasons and developing her into an all-conference player. She will miss competing with the team, but plans to participate in open gyms over the summer with her sister Alyssa.
“I’ll be in the gym all summer playing with Alyssa and getting better,” Griffith said. “I’ve really enjoyed playing with her over the last two seasons. We’re obviously close and each of us knows what the other is going to do. It will be different learning to play with new people.”
Kayla is the daughter of Jousha and Kelly Griffith of Vinton. Outside of basketball, Griffith has been involved in volleyball, track, soccer and is a member of National Honor Society. She plans to follow a Pre-Med track and eventually transfer to the University of Iowa.