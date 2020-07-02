Grilled Cheese Burgers

How about a grilled cheese sandwich with a burger in it? This is a great sandwich to try if you are staying in the air-conditioning this weekend.
Cook time: 20 Min. Prep time: 10 Min. Serves: 4
Ingredients :
BURGERS
1 lb. ground beef
8-12 oz mushrooms, sautéed
2 large onions, sliced thin and sautéed
salt and pepper, to taste
GRILLED CHEESE
8 slices favorite bread
4-8 slices favorite cheese for making a grilled cheese sandwich
butter or margarine
Directions:
1. Divide the ground beef into 4. Form large patties that will be bigger than the bread slices and they should be thin. Place them into a large skillet and pan fry them, adding the mushrooms and onions, and seasonings.
2. Prepare the grilled cheese sandwiches as you normally would. Butter the outside of the bread. Grill on a griddle or in a large skillet.
3. When the grilled cheese sandwich is done, quickly open each one up. Put on individual plates. Place burgers on one slice of bread, top with mushrooms and onions, put top slice of bread back on top of sandwich. Cut each sandwich on an angle and serve with the usual condiments.
4. This is a messy sandwich, but one of the best you’ll ever eat.