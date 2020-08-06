Grilled Salami Sandwiches

Ingredients:

8 slices Italian bread

  • 3 Tbsp Caesar ranch or creamy Dijon gourmet light mayonnaise

2 Tbsp butter or margarine, softened

8 slices hard salami (about ¼ lb)

1 tomato, cut into 8 thin slices

4 slices (¾ oz each) mozzarella cheese

Directions:

Heat 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Spread one side of each bread slice with gourmet mayonnaise and other side with butter.

Place 2 bread slices, butter side down, in skillet. Top each with 2 salami slices, 2 tomato slices, 1 cheese slice and 1 bread slice, butter side up.

Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until bottoms of sandwiches are golden brown. Turn sandwiches; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown and cheese is melted. Repeat with remaining 2 sandwiches.

Cook’s tip: If you don’t have flavored mayonnaise, stir together equal parts mayonnaise and ranch dressing or Dijon mustard.