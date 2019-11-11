Grinch candidate Jake Steil

Mean-spirited? Unfriendly? This Grinch is much more. All Christmas festivities give this pessimist a bore.
The music, the lights, presents galore, it all makes Jake Steil feel Christmas is a chore.
A native of this town and always a gloom, he’s spent many years wishing the holidays would not resume.
His wife and his daughters adore Christmas so, but convincing this grinch will take a real pro.
They fill the house with décor and music but “bah humbug” he says and continues to refuse it.
As Plant Manager of Transco the customers come first. They see joy and cheer, but the employees see the worst.
He smiles with glee and well wishes abundance, so the customers see not his true wish to flee.
Employees bring presents, cards, and lights and all this Grinch gives is a frown and a fright.
Though all of this is true and so much more, every town needs a grinch and Jake Steil would be honored to be the grinch for the town he’s come to adore.