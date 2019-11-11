Grinch candidate Jessica Burkhart

My name is Jessica “Grinchy” Burkhart and I need your votes! I would say, “please” … but that’s not very Grinchy sounding! Bah, humbug! Nooooooo! I’d rather BEG you to try to make me smile! (Bet you can’t!)
I’m the Recreation & Wellness Facilitator at the Williams Wellness Center, and I REALLY love to make people sweat! The harder they work and sweat, the Grinchier it makes me feel! Heh-Heh!
I even enjoy picking on little kids and kids of all ages, making them run on the diamond for Softball, Baseball, and on the soccer fields, football fields, basketball courts, and volleyball courts. Yes, I even love to pick on the members that come to my Silver Sneakers classes! It gives me that “cold, mean, and Grinchy feeling” when I make them bend and stretch their bodies into pretzel shapes! Why, it gives me goosebumps just watching them sweat! The more sweat the better! Do I care? Nope! Not one little bit! I keep making them work, week after week, showing no mercy! My middle name is Grinchy, after all!
What? You hate to see people suffer? Well, if you want all the suffering I’ve caused to stop, you can do it if you’re up to the challenge. You may even have the power to turn my Grinchy growl into a smile and make me grow a heart by voting for me, the GRRRRRRRINCHIEST person that ever lived! Just vote for me as your Grinch for 2019!
What’s that you say? You’re tired of all the campaigning going on right now? Well, I can make it all STOP if you just do your civic duty and vote! Vote for MEEEEEEEEE! No age requirements or party affiliation is required, and you can vote more than once! No, that’s NOT FAKE NEWS! Vote often … as many times as you can manage! You get one vote per canned/nonperishable food item (but donate a LOT if you want to have an impact and make me change my Grinchy attitude! I dare you to try!)
If you’d rather donate money to me to count as votes, I will buy as many canned food items as possible so that your votes really count! All donated items go to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. Bet you can’t make me grow a heart and smile! I dare you to try by Voting for me, Jessica Grinchy Burkhart! Donations can be dropped off at the Williams Wellness Center!