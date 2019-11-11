Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

My name is Natalie Stasi. I am a senior at Oelwein Community High School. I am running for Grinch this year and hope to beat out Nicholas Dittmer, whom I am running against.

This is a friendly competition, but one that will prove girls are better than boys!

My parents’ names are Marty and Tammy Stasi, and my brother is Nicholas Stasi. I am involved in cheer, dance, choir, Rotary, musical, National Honor Society, silver cord, active in Sacred Heart Church, and I work at Oelwein Health Care Center as a CNA.

I plan to attend Iowa State University in the fall majoring in elementary education, and minoring in dance.

Please support this worthy cause!!

