My name is Natalie Stasi. I am a senior at Oelwein Community High School. I am running for Grinch this year and hope to beat out Nicholas Dittmer, whom I am running against.
This is a friendly competition, but one that will prove girls are better than boys!
My parents’ names are Marty and Tammy Stasi, and my brother is Nicholas Stasi. I am involved in cheer, dance, choir, Rotary, musical, National Honor Society, silver cord, active in Sacred Heart Church, and I work at Oelwein Health Care Center as a CNA.
I plan to attend Iowa State University in the fall majoring in elementary education, and minoring in dance.
Please support this worthy cause!!