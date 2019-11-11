Twas the night before Olde Tyme Christmas and all through the town
Not a one was stirring, except for one clown.
The green outfit was hung in the closet with care,
In hopes Nick Dittmer would be ready to wear!
Some students were studying and some going to bed,
But visions of being crowned GRINCH danced in Nick’s head!
And Mom and Dad not knowing what was going on,
Tried to catch a few Zzzz’s before harvest carried on.
All of a sudden there arose such a clatter,
They raced to Nick’s room to see what was the matter.
He was pacing the floor by the news he just heard.
“The shelves are empty at the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard!”
So Mom armed with campaign boards and Dad with his jar,
Were ready to collect from near and afar!
Nick jumped on the internet and called out for help.
“We need lots of donations!” he said with a yelp!
With his red hair a flyin’, he knew in a pinch,
He must get a movin’, he must be named GRINCH!
More rapid than eagles, the green outfit came,
And he whistled and shouted and called each by name:
“Now, Students! Now, Faculty!
Now, Farmers and Bankers!
Go, Insurance Agents! Go, Area Businesses!
Go, Community Members and Semi Tankers!
Go to each School building and Bodensteiner Implement
To vote for Nick with canned goods and cash galore!
Now dash away! Dash away!
And collect a lot more!”
Many of you know the rest of this tale,
So please don’t let Nick Dittmer fail!
He thanks you from the bottom of his heart,
For each one of you doing your part!
“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”