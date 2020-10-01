Ground Beef Totchos

Ingredients

2 bags (16 oz each) frozen tater tot potatoes

1/2 lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef

1/2 package taco seasoning mix (about 2 tablespoons)

3 tablespoons water

1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (6 oz)

1 cup thick and chunky salsa

Shredded lettuce

Sour cream and guacamole, if desired

Directions:

Heat oven to 425°F. Line cookie sheet with sides with foil or cooking parchment paper. Place frozen potatoes on cookie sheet. Bake as directed on bag.

Meanwhile, in 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Add taco seasoning mix and water. Cook about 2 minutes or until hot.

Sprinkle potatoes with beef mixture and cheese. Bake 3 to 5 minutes longer or just until cheese is melted. Top with remaining ingredients.

