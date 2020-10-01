Ground Beef Totchos

Ingredients
2 bags (16 oz each) frozen tater tot potatoes
1/2 lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef
1/2 package taco seasoning mix (about 2 tablespoons)
3 tablespoons water
1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (6 oz)
1 cup thick and chunky salsa
Shredded lettuce
Sour cream and guacamole, if desired
Directions:
Heat oven to 425°F. Line cookie sheet with sides with foil or cooking parchment paper. Place frozen potatoes on cookie sheet. Bake as directed on bag.
Meanwhile, in 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Add taco seasoning mix and water. Cook about 2 minutes or until hot.
Sprinkle potatoes with beef mixture and cheese. Bake 3 to 5 minutes longer or just until cheese is melted. Top with remaining ingredients.