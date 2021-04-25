Golden shovel in hand, members of the Center Point community broke ground this past Saturday morning on a project that’s been years in the making—a new fire station.
“I’m very excited. This has really been a long process,” Mayor Paula Freeman-Brown said just before the official ceremony kicked off at 10 am in the empty lot next to City Hall where construction on the new fire station will soon begin.
“We kicked off our advisory council committee in 2015 … It has been a long journey but a worthwhile journey. This is just the beginning.”
Beneath overcast skies and against the backdrop of a large mound of dirt and a ring of fire trucks—the mayor, about a dozen members of the all-volunteer fire department, and some 30 members of the community gathered to hear remarks and then watch those first spades of dirt turn over.
“The citizens of Center Point have been so supportive in passing a $2-million bond issue [for the new station] … The council and citizens really threw their support behind it,” Freeman-Brown said to the gathered crowd.
“This is a really amazing day for the city of Center Point. I might get a little emotional.”
It was an emotional moment for Chief Doug Felton as well who has worked tirelessly for over a decade to see the new station become a reality.
During his brief remarks following Freeman-Brown, Felton thanked all the donors to the project and then ended with, “I can’t wait to see this thing pop out of the ground.”
Those then taking their turn with the spade Included Mayor Freeman-Brown, Chief Felton, the firefighters in attendance, and several donors to the multi-million-dollar project including Drs. Philip and DeEtta Andersen.
The Andersens represented not just themselves but also Dr. Philip Andersen’s mother—the late Marilyn Anderson—who was by far the largest financial supporter of the project with a donation of $225,000.
“We’re really happy this is happening,” Dr. Philip Andersen said as his wife took her turn breaking the ground.
Fundraising team member and donor Bob Hepker was also pleased to see the groundbreaking take place.
“This is way overdue,” Hepker said as he stood in the crowd before taking his turn with the shovel. “The current fire department is falling apart. These guys [members of the Center Point Fire Department] are so good. I’m pleased as heck.”
Several members of the fire department in attendance had similar comments following the ceremony.
“[Chief Felton] has been after this for a long time,” firefighter Brian Maloney said. “The prior chief left us well with equipment, but Doug’s goal was to get a new station.”
The struggle to move trucks, people, and equipment in and out of the aging station — built in three phases beginning in the 1950s — will soon be in the rearview mirror for members of the Center Point Fire Department.
“That building is very sad,” Freeman-Brown said of the current station.
“A good search-and-rescue building,” Maloney said.
The general contractor for the new station is Peak Construction out of North Liberty. Work is set to begin in the next two weeks with plans to finish in January 2022.