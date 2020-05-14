The next step towards a splash pad system in Kiwanis Park saw a ground-breaking ceremony in the park on Thursday at Matt Boggess with Parks and Rec was joined by local leaders with golden shovels in hand.
“This is the culmination of three years and we’re really excited to be out here today,” Boggess said. “Hopefully in a month and a half, we will have kids playing on this splash pad, social distancing required.”
Once completed in July, the splash pad will measure 90x50 sq ft and will feature 14 different, interchangeable spray features for families to enjoy. Boomerang Construction of Anamosa will construct the lone splash pad in Benton County.
“We’ve been looking at a splash pad and different amenities since we did a community needs assessment a few years ago,” Boggess said. “This was the number one thing people said they wanted, and to be able to deliver that feels really good to our department.”
Before the project could begin, the City of Vinton needed the land to be able to build and are currently working with the State of Iowa to acquire the property previously owned by the Braille School. According to Bud Maynard, mayor of Vinton, the city was given permission to begin the project as they continue to work out a deal.
“The city is very excited and this splash pad will be a great asset to the community,” Maynard said. “I am a big fan of leisure activity. We’re going to bring people here to enjoy Vinton and follow the governor’s guidelines on social distancing. We can always be responsible and lighten things up as people enjoy the great outdoors.”
Boggess expects the splash pad and landscaping work will be completed by mid-July. The department will have control over the water system and will adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing at the time of its opening.