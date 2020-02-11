AMES – Women landowners, farmers and ag retailers will have the opportunity to meet on Feb. 18 to learn more about the 2020 growing season outlook through this distance-learning session of Agronomy in the Field.
Dr. Justin Glisan, state climatologist, with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, will provide a look at predicted weather conditions as we head into spring in comparison to recent years. He will also share online decision-support tools for localized agricultural decisions and how best to understand these tools and use for your farming operation.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Agronomy in the Field for Women will be offered in Fayette County at 6:00pm in the Extension Office. Sessions are typically 90 minutes long. In addition to the Fayette County office hosting the distance-learning session, women can also join online from the comfort of their home or watch the recorded session at a later date.
Any interested women who would like to participate should contact Fayette Co. at 563-425-3331 or dkahler@iastate.edu To participate from home, contact agronomyinthefield@iastate.edu to receive access to web-conferencing and resource materials. There is no cost to participate.
Sessions will be offered throughout winter 2020. Sessions are as follows:
Feb. 18 – Growing Season Weather Outlook and Weather Resources
March 17 – Planning for Successful Implementation of a Herbicide Program
April 7 – Early Season Scouting Tips and Tricks