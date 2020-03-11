It was 75 years ago that Sgt. John Gualtier would find himself in the middle of the action in World War II at the border of Germany and Austria. The American forces were under heavy enemy fire as they worked towards Berlin around April 30.
“I was a combat medic and we had some wounded guys being treated,” Gualtier said. “And then I got hit.”
Gualtier indicated the spot where the bullets hit his hand and foot. According to Gualitier, these were “minor wounds” compared to what other soldiers were dealing with and he was quickly patched up.
“When you get wounded, the medic takes care of you,” Gualtier said. “They put down what time he treated the soldier, what he did, what time it was and if they used a tourniquet or morphine. They put a tag on.”
These records are how soldiers are later given a Purple Heart, an award signifying injury in a combat situation. Unfortunately for Gualtier, that wasn’t the case after the battle.
“We were really busy and I didn’t put a tag on,” Gualtier said. “I went right back to treating soldiers again. I cheated myself out of a Purple Heart because I had no proof of my injury.”
But a Vietnam veteran involved in the American Legion and Veterans of Foriegn War, Ron Geiger, heard of this story and decided to turn in papers on Gualtier’s behalf for the distinguished Purple Heart. 75 years after being injured in Europe, Gualtier will be presented with the award on Saturday, March 28 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School beginning at 2:00 p.m.
“I'm really shocked that I got it because a couple of times we put in for it and was turned down,” Gualtier said. “By golly, we got it this time. I'm really pleased and happy I got it. I’ll probably be more shocked after they have done the thing out at the high school for me.”
The WWII veteran was the subject of the documentary “Hero Among Us,” which focused on Gualtier’s military career and liberating Gunskirchen Lager concentration camp. Gualtier was previously awarded the Bronze Star, European ribbons and other honors in 1995. But on March 28 comes the award he never dreamed of receiving at the age of 94.
“I would say it's long overdue for him to finally get the Purple Heart,” Kelly Steffen, a social studies teacher at Vinton-Shellsburg High School said. “He really has come out of his shell in the last 10 years or so to talk to students about his experiences.”
Steffen has invited Gualtier to speak in her classes over the years and has had him join them on field trips to Waterloo to the Veteran’s museum. Previously, Gualtier had spoken about his wartime experiences with only members of the Legion and the VFW as well as with fellow veterans in the hospital system in Iowa City.
“My wife, Jill, is my biggest supporter,” Gualtier said. “I started talking about how I don't really want to do this and she's backing me up and saying we gotta do it.”
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the March 28 ceremony and follow-up with Gualtier for the March 30 issue of the Vinton Eagle.