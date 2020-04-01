There is a national shortage of commercially produced PPE including face masks, and public and private officials are working to address national and global supply challenges.
Due to the current limitations on supplies of face masks, there may come a time during this response when commercially manufactured masks are no longer readily available. Iowans who would like lo support healthcare providers can use this guidance document to construct homemade cloth masks that can be worn by Iowa healthcare providers during patient care.
Iowans who would like to donate homemade masks should follow the guidelines below on where to drop off donations, and the specifications for constructing masks.
• MercyOne masks can be dropped off at the Black Hawk County EMA, 1925 Newell St., Waterloo IA 50707.
• UnityPoint masks can be dropped off at Allen Hospital, 1825 Logan Ave., Waterloo IA 50703. Use the following entrances:
• Entrance 4 (EMERGENCY) open 24/7
• Entrance 8 open 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
• Entrance 2 open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
Please construct masks using the following specifications:
• 100% cotton fabric, tightly woven, minimum of 160 thread count per square inch
• Ties and tape — 100% cotton — white or natural color — minimum ¾ inch thick
• Nose piece — minimum 4 inches long — plastic coated wire twist ties
• Mask size when complete — 7 inches wide by 3.75 inches long
• 3 pleats per mask facing upward (from outside view)
• The mask should have two layers of fabric
There are many different patterns available on the intemcl. Please review the patterns closely, and choose one that meets the specifications above.