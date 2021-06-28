The Vinton Guild of Fine Arts are back in the community and have big plans for this summer, starting with recently completing a brand new mural in the Vinton Public Library’s children room.
“Janette from the library reached out to us about doing a mural on the wall, which was originally brown and boring,” Kim Frazier with Vinton Guild of Fine Arts said. “We put out a message to the members of the Guild and thought it would be a fun project to take on. We don’t have a lot of experience with murals, but we came together to do this.”
The library’s theme for the summer is “Color My World,” so the guild members took on a coloring book theme for the mural. Simple colors, outlines, “like a child was coloring it” according to Frazier, who took the lead role in the project. The mural measures 30’ x 7’.
“The librarians tell us the reactions kids have had to the mural,” Frazier said. “They picked out tiny little things that we barely even thought about. They’re having a great time with it. That’s wonderful to hear.”
But that’s only the first project of the summer as the group returns to a sense of normalcy, according to Frazier and Anita Gordon. After several careful meetings and a series of quiet periods throughout the COVID pandemic, Gordon stated the Vinton Guild of Fine Arts is “excited” to announce their Back Alley Mural Project, a series of interactive murals they hope to create in downtown Vinton this summer.
“The primary goal is to continue to create public art in public space,” Gordon said. “A few years ago, the town got the corn statues and different possibilities have been kicked around over the years. We want to land these interactive murals downtown. There are a number of Iowa communities that have already done this.”
These murals could include butterfly or angel wings or the illusion of holding balloons seen in other downtown communities, measuring about 10’ x 10’ and will be partially funded by a grant from the Benton Community Foundation. Guild members are currently talking with businesses to see who would be interested in such art on their buildings.
“We’ve had several people say they are interested, but nothing definite yet,” Gordon said. “The plan is to invite local artists to submit designs, review them and then match designs with the right buildings. Fundraising will be needed as well.”
Frazier and Gordon hope to hear back from business owners soon and begin planning the first of these interactive murals. To learn more about interactive art and current projects, check out /www.vintonart.com.