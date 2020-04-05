Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics has implemented precautionary measures to keep staff and patients safe amid the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is prepared to handle an influx of COVID-19 patients, it said in a news release issued last week.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before a COVID-19 case would occur in Fayette County,” said Patrice Kuennen, Administrator. “We’ve been preparing for this. Our staff have the proper personal protective equipment and procedures in place to protect themselves and our patients. We also have the resources of Gundersen Health System’s La Crosse Hospital for coordination of care as needed.”
Gundersen Health System’s ongoing preparedness for COVID-19 include deploying necessary supplies, providing staff education, adding negative pressure units and other modifications. In addition, Gundersen implemented visitor restrictions, shifted clinic appointments and postponed elective procedures.
“Gundersen Palmer has implemented all systemwide procedures,” said Jamie Hoey, Public Information Officer at Gundersen Palmer. “We also have the ability to add more patient beds as needed and have plans to adjust staff roles to ensure we can meet increased patient needs.”
“In addition, we’ve increased cleaning measures throughout the facility, we’re checking the temperatures of everyone, including
staff, who enter our building and have added precautionary workflows,” said Hoey. “We continue to work closely with the local public health department and monitor state and CDC guidelines for patient and staff safety.”
Gundersen Palmer reminds area residents they should call the clinic if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms before visiting. The hospital and clinic staff use IDPH screening risk assessment guidelines to determine if someone should be tested for COVID-19. Individuals are tested only if they meet testing criteria.
“From staff floating to other departments to implementing new procedures, our employees have demonstrated flexibility, resiliency and the utmost dedication,” Kuennen said. “Gundersen Palmer is committed to the safety of our employees, patients and communities we serve.”
The community can support local healthcare workers by following Governor Reynold and IDPH recommendations and the CDC’s guidance on COVID-19 to help slow the virus and flatten the curve of its spread.
Gundersen will continue to post reliable, up-to-date information at gundersenhealth.org/covid19/ and on Facebook