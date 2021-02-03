H.D. Hilmer

Dr. H.D. (Dale) Hilmer, 92, passed away February 2, 2021 at Tanner Hospital, Carrollton Georgia.
Harry Dale Hilmer was born on April 30, 1928, to Harry August and Vona Irene (Loveless) Hilmer of Bruce, Iowa. He was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School, Vinton, Iowa. After high school he served in the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman. He was a veteran of World War II.
Following discharge from the Navy in 1950, Dale attended Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri. Dale had been recommended to the college by a Presbyterian clergyman close to the family. That same clergyman asked Tarkio student, Doris Jean Shepperd, to look after Dale when he arrived on campus. They married, December 23,1952.
To maximize scholarships and G.I. Bill benefits Dale completed a double major Bachelor of Science degree of history and biology in three years and then enrolled at the University of Iowa Dental School, Iowa City, Iowa. He graduated with the Dental School class of 1957.
He opened his first dental practice in Marshalltown, Iowa. In 1959 he moved his practice to Newton, Iowa, first operating in the Maytag Hotel. He later purchased the practice of David R. Reese on First Avenue, where he practiced until his retirement in 1980.
Dale spent the first few years of retirement fishing in Hawaii. With the birth of his first grandchild Dale moved to Carrollton, Georgia to be closer to family.
Active in Bethany Christian Church, Pastor Allen Howard introduced Dale to Evalyn Bass while both were assisting clean-up following an area tornado. Dale asked her out that night. They married January 26, 1997.
Dale was an avid fisherman, taking the family on fishing trips to Canada, Minnesota, Missouri, and the Mississippi River. In his 40’s he earned his pilot’s license and enjoyed visiting family at their local airports. He and wife Evalyn travelled extensively. He was a former Deacon at Bethany Christian and provided lay communion for the homebound. Dale was a volunteer with the Tanner Hospital Auxiliary for over a decade. For the last three decades he was proud to be a member of Martin’s coffee club.
He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Doris (Shepperd) February 1,1970; father Harry; mother Vona; brother Gary; sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Ross Becker, sister-in-law Avis Becker, and brother-in-law Bob Latham.
Dale is survived by his wife of 24 years, Evalyn (Bass) Hilmer of Villa Rica, Georgia, his sister LaVonne Latham of Erie, Illinois, his two daughters, Linda and husband Ted Kunz of Vinton, Iowa, Pamela and husband Calvin Gordon of Carrollton, Georgia, son, Craig and his wife Lori (Cedarholm; Grandchildren Rick Gordon, Wesley Gordon, Doren Hilmer, Alex Forbes, Abby Cook, and Caleb Forbes; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Trevor, and Wyatt Gordon, Carter, Bryson, and Cooper Gordon, and two greats on the way. He is additionally remembered by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and loving stepfamily.
The family thanks Tanner Hospital and Dr. Lee Stringfellow for excellent and compassionate care during his brief stay.
There will be no services at this time, but a Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date. His ashes will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia and in Newton, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Tanner Auxiliary, Tanner Hospital, Carrollton, Bethany Christian Church, or the St. Charles Area Community Foundation, St. Charles, Minnesota.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.