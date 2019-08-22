AMES — A group of Iowa 4-H youth came to the 2019 Iowa State Fair in hopes of sharing their fair experience through artistically written stories and video displays. They came as members of the Iowa 4-H Reporters team and 360 Video team. These youth spent their time at the 11-day fair interviewing exhibitors, writing stories and capturing videos to document the events for exhibitors and their families.
“It is important to provide an opportunity to people who have an interest in experiencing different aspects of the fair but are limited by time or distance,” said Nick McGowan, an Iowa 4-H reporter. “By making these experiences available to all people through our media projects, we are making all aspects of the fair available to everyone.”
The Iowa 4-H Reporters and 360 Video teams are dedicated to sharing 4-H stories. To become a member of one of the media teams, 4-H members applied through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development Program and then participated in training to learn how to use cameras and edit footage.
While they spent most of the state fair taking and editing video footage, there is a mutual consensus that every part of the process is worth it. “Do it,” said Allison Walker, a member of the Iowa 4-H Reporter’s team. “The only way to know if you like to make videos or not is by doing it! Get the hands-on experience if you can!”
No matter how busy 4-H members were preparing state fair exhibits, one thing was for sure – the Iowa 4-H Reporters and 360 Video teams were there to capture the day. Iowa State Fair videos produced by the teams this summer are available on their YouTube channel.
Iowa 4-H members apply for the Iowa 4-H Reporters program through State 4-H Recognition Day during November-January. For more information on how to apply for an arts media team through Iowa 4-H, contact an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach county office or visit the Iowa 4-H webpage at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.