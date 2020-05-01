Half-n-Half Cupcakes

These cupcakes are like a magic experiment because the cake batter and brownie batter magically switch places while they cook. Fun for the kids!
Cook time: 25 Min. Prep time: 15 Min. Serves: 24
Ingredients:
1 pkg yellow cake mix
3 eggs
5 tbl vegetable oil
1 c water
1 pkg brownie mix with chocolate chunks
3 eggs
5 tbsp vegetable oil
1 c water
24 cupcake wrappers
3 can(s) whipped cream cheese icing and candy sprinkles
Directions:
1. Mix the first four ingredients (yellow cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil, water) together in a bowl.
2. Line cupcake pans with liners, spoon in 2 tbl of mix.
3. Mix the next 4 ingredients together (brownie mix, eggs, vegetable oil, water) to make the brownie tops.
4. Spoon in 2 tbl on top of the yellow cake mix.
5. Place in oven preheated to 350 F.
6. Bake for about 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Take out of the pan and let cool for an hour.
7. Ice cupcakes, top with sprinkes. Enjoy!