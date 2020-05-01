Half-n-Half Cupcakes

These cupcakes are like a magic experiment because the cake batter and brownie batter magically switch places while they cook. Fun for the kids!

Cook time: 25 Min. Prep time: 15 Min. Serves: 24

Ingredients:

1 pkg yellow cake mix

3 eggs

5 tbl vegetable oil

1 c water

1 pkg brownie mix with chocolate chunks

3 eggs

5 tbsp vegetable oil

1 c water

24 cupcake wrappers

3 can(s) whipped cream cheese icing and candy sprinkles

Directions:

1. Mix the first four ingredients (yellow cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil, water) together in a bowl.

2. Line cupcake pans with liners, spoon in 2 tbl of mix.

3. Mix the next 4 ingredients together (brownie mix, eggs, vegetable oil, water) to make the brownie tops.

4. Spoon in 2 tbl on top of the yellow cake mix.

5. Place in oven preheated to 350 F.

6. Bake for about 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Take out of the pan and let cool for an hour.

7. Ice cupcakes, top with sprinkes. Enjoy!

