Halloween inspired treats for the weekend

It’s Halloween weekend and a great time to head for the kitchen and cook up some treats. I need to make it clear that homemade treats are not for passing out to trick-or-treaters, but I’m sure family would enjoy some fun treats, and maybe kids would like to help.
I was never big for getting my girls store-bought costumes. I always told them it was more fun to use their imaginations from stuff around the house. They thanked me profusely for my suggestions and words of encouragement. Somehow we always managed to put together a costume that was fun and unique. And of course, for driving them around I received a small cut of the candy cache.
This year, if you choose to partake of trick-or-treating it will be a little different. Not only the costumed marauders show creativity, but also the participants in delivering the goods to the consumers. It would be pointless to try and sanitize individual candy bars after each hand dips into the bowl. We will need to be creative in a singular delivery system that also practices social distancing. I’m thinking candy bars clothes-pinned to line, or a plastic chute from the door to the sidewalk. Disposable gloves are a good idea while handling the candy, as well. It all depends on what lengths you are willing to go to for the safety of yourself and children at your door.
Opting for the safety of your family by planning something at home is another angle this Halloween. Sometimes parents become so concerned with what their children are missing out on that they don’t see what they are gaining in family time, creativity, and life’s simple pleasures like a backyard weiner roast with s’mores and ghost stories or bobbing for apples, and Halloween snacks with favorite movies.
Whether venturing out or staying in this Halloween, here are a few holiday treats that are fun to make and eat. And don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
Here are some easy treats for your Halloween party. Kids (and kids at heart) are sure to love them.
Meatball Mummies
Ingredients:
1 can refrigerated crescent rolls or 1 can (8 oz) refrigerated crescent dough sheet
20 frozen cooked meatballs, thawed
Ketchup or mustard, if desired
Marinara sauce, as desired
Directions:
Heat oven to 375°F. Line work surface with cooking parchment paper. On parchment-lined surface, unroll dough (if using crescent roll dough, press perforations to seal); cut into 4 rectangles.
With knife or pizza cutter, cut each rectangle lengthwise into 10 pieces, making a total of 40 pieces of dough.
Wrap 2 pieces of dough around each meatball to look like “bandages,” stretching dough slightly to cover meatballs.
Separate “bandages” near 1 end to show meatball “face.” On ungreased large cookie sheet, place wrapped meatballs.
Bake 13 to 17 minutes or until dough is light golden brown and meatballs are hot. With ketchup and mustard, draw “eyes” on the mummy bites. Serve with warm marinara sauce.