OELWEIN
Thursday, Oct. 31 — Arlington Place and Treating, 5-6 p.m., safe and indoor-or-treating for kids.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Lions Club HOOT for Halloween, 6-8 p.m. Coliseum, for Oelwein kids pre-K — 5th grade, free admission.
HAZLETON
Saturday Oct. 26 — Trick or cache at Fontana Nature Center, 3-5 p.m.
FAIRBANK
Thursday, Oct. 31 — Citywide trick or treating hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
MAYNARD
Thursday Oct. 31 — Citywide trick-or-treating, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
FAYETTE
Thursday, Oct. 31 — Pete’s Halls of Horror, 6-10 p.m., Upper Iowa University, more than 20 scare stations along a new route inside Colgrove-Walker Hall. Admission is $5 for all ages. To learn how to preorder tickets, visit the Pete’s Halls of Horror Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2lGeb1B.
Citywide trick-or-treating, 5-7 p.m.
WEST UNION
Sunday, Oct. 20 — Halloween Trunk N Treat, 2-4 p.m. on the Plaza.
Thursday, Oct. 31 – Citywide trick-or-treating, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE
Thursday, Oct. 31 — Downtown trick-or-treating, 4-5:30 p.m., Independence Public Library representatives to hand out treats.
Harry Potter Halloween Party, 8-9:30 p.m., Independence Public Library, for grades 5-12, magical treats will be provided while guests battle it out for house points over trivia, minute-to-win-it games, and skits. Wear your Halloween costume or represent your house colors.
SUMNER
Thursday, Oct. 31 — Citywide trick-or-treating, 5-8 p.m.
READLYN
Sunday, Oct. 27. — Citywide trick-or-treating, 4-6 p.m. Turn on porch lights.
TRIPOLI
Thursday, Oct. 31 — Citywide trick-or-treating, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WAVERLY
Thursday, Oct. 31 — Citywide trick-or-treating, 5:30-7:30 p.m.