Vicky Halstead will be the new Fayette County Assessor once she gets the proper paper work in place. She is currently the chief deputy assessor in Benton County. She has a total of 18 years experience, joining the Benton County Assessor’s Office in 2001. She became a deputy assessor in 2012 and a the chief deputy in 2017.
Working in the Assessor’s office, her responsibilities included real estate appraisal, assisting the assessor with abstracts, scheduling assessor review appointments and Board of Review appointments, processing splits and subdivisions. She was recently interviewed separately by both the Fayette County Examining Board, and the Conference Board and was a unanimous choice.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, Halstead has not been able to take the test to renew her assessor’s status. Once the test center re-opens she plans to take the test.
“The minute I can take the test, I will. Then I will be good to go,” she related.
Halstead said she was working her way up the ladder and did not see the assessor position opening up anytime soon in Benton County, so she was looking to jurisdictions where there were openings.
She said Fayette County is a good fit because of all of the similarities with Benton County. She also said her husband has relatives in the area, which made the move an easier choice.
Vicky and her husband, Brian, have six grown children between them and intend to move to the area this summer.