Happy Labor Day - The mother of all cookout weekends is upon us

It’s Labor Day Weekend — the mother of all weekends, or the last hurrah of the summer. This weekend is especially known for grilling get-togethers, camping, enjoying family and friends.
My dad Kenny was a great host and a master at the barbecue grill. He could grill just about anything and it turned out fabulously. I would rather be in the kitchen fixing a side dish.
I have never really enjoyed grilling — the extra work of dragging out the grill, no one cleaned it last time it was used (in 2017), fearful of the gas valve, don’t like the wind blowing smoky stuff in my face, etc., and standing out there forever, while everyone else is chatting, playing cards, drinking beer, you get it.
So my dad actually taught me how to broil a steak in the oven that turns out pretty darn good. The broiler pan should be about 3 to 4 inches from the heat, which is set at about 375° to 400°. It cooks pretty quickly, about 7 minutes per side, for medium rare to medium (pink center). Make sure to let the
meat “rest” for a few minutes before slicing.
Whatever your cooking forte is, go for it!
I never used to marinate a steak either, but this is a scrumptious marinade that makes for a really tender steak. While burgers and hot dogs or brats are usually grilled on these great long weekends, this steak is a nice option, too. Give it a try for your company this weekend, or just for you! The salad and dessert also featured this week will round out your meal plan, or have friends bring a favorite side to share. Relax and have fun!
Cook time: 15 Min. Prep time: 5 Min. Serves: 4
Ingredients:
3 Tbsp A-1 or any steak sauce
4 Tbsp Italian dressing or garlic salad dressing
1/4 c BBQ sauce, your favorite
1 Tbsp soy sauce
2-4 Tbsp liquid smoke
1 dash of tabasco sauce
1 Tbsp onion powder
garlic powder
pepper
2-3 lb beef flank steak
Directions:
1. Add all the ingredients into a gallon resealable bag; mix well. If you like you can add a little water to make it thinner.
2. Add the flank steak and marinate in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight. The longer the better.
3. Grill over medium heat for about 7 minutes per side or to your liking.
4. Let sit 5-10 minutes before cutting.
5. Slice across the grain or it will not be tender.
6. If you want to slow cook it, just place the steak in a crock pot over 4 large peeled carrots, put the marinade in also. Cover with some large sliced onions. Cook on low for 8 hours.