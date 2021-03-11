Every March, there is a weeklong celebration in honor of the federal School Breakfast Program. It’s purpose is to bring awareness to a program that is vital in providing nutritious morning meals to children across the nation. This program provides the means to improve the health of our country’s school age children with an emphasis on, arguably the most important meal of the day.
Studies have shown that eating breakfast helps improve student academic performance and behavior. A child’s ability to learn can be hindered by hunger. Food insecurity has grown in our community due in part to the pandemic, as well as the derecho experienced in our area. Benton Community Food Service is here to help!
Benton Community Schools provides a hot breakfast daily at each of our four schools. We strive to provide a variety of nutritious and delicious breakfast foods. These meals include entrees such as eggs, pancakes, french toast, smoothies, donuts, parfaits and more. Every breakfast meal includes fresh fruit or fruit cup, 100% fruit juice and a choice of milk. At the middle school/high school, students have an even wider variety of entrees, with the option to purchase breakfast items a la carte.
Benton Community Food service serves breakfast to about 375 students daily. This is about one quarter of our student population. Incredibly, this number doubled from last year, but there is still more room to grow. We are excited to see our breakfast program steadily expand as we continue to improve it.
Did you know your student can eat breakfast for free?
Funding provided through the Federal CARES Act has enabled our school district to provide every student a complete breakfast and lunch meal for free until the end of the school year.
We would love for your child to join us for breakfast! Stop by your school's cafeteria between 7:30 am - 8:15 am and see what we have to offer your child for breakfast!