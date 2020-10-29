Vinton-Shellsburg’s Christina Harrelson has signed with Coe College to continue her successful bowling career beyond Berry’s Lanes to the collegiate level.
“I’m very excited and looking forward to having a new experience with this new program and coaching staff,” Harrelson said. “I love being a part of a team and becoming closer with the people I’m competing with who have the same interests I do.”
Harrelson qualified for 1A State bowling in 2019 alongside her V-S teammates and in 2020 as an individual to finish runner-up in Class 1A. Over the past two seasons, Harrelson learned exactly what goes into competitive bowling by attending tournaments and watching her older brother, Nathan, play a season at Hawkeye Community College. The same coach who oversaw her brother’s career is now at Coe, recruitingHarrelson to the program.
“The program they have at Coe is set up well and I got to know the coach over the last year with him coaching,” Harrelson said. “I’m really looking forward to traveling with the team to different competitions. I’m excited for my college experience in general. It will take time figuring out balancing work and practicing, but I’m ready for it.”
Coach Amber Pattee has noticed Harrelson’s dedication to her team over the past two seasons and believes that can translate to success at the next level for Harrelson.
“She’s got a lot of focus on her game and continually improves,” Pattee said. “Christina wants to be better and that’s how she’s come so far in such a short time. I think she'll be very successful with Coe.”
Outside of bowling, Harrelson is involved in Student Senate, golf and recognized academically over her high school career. She plans to study Nursing and Psychology at Coe College.