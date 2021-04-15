Maynard Legion Post 245 recognized two members for their 50 years of continued membership.
Jerry Cole served in the Army from January of 1968 until August of 1969. Jerry took basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas and then moved on to Fort Lewis Washington for his infantry training. Jerry served with the 11th Armored Cav in Viet Nam from June of 1968 to August of 1969, extending his tour in Viet Nam to receive an early discharge to start farming. Jerry earned the rank of Sergeant E-5 being a track commander of his armored personal carrier. Jerry and his wife Kathy have three children and have farmed in the Maynard area since his discharge from the military.
Jon Harrison served in the Army from February of 1966 to February of 1968. He took basic training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri and infantry training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, along with jump school training at Fort Benning, GA. Jon served with the 1st Air Cav Division in 1966 to 1967. Jon served the remaining military time with the 82nd Air Borne Division at Fort Bragg, NC after returning from Viet Nam. Jon and his late wife Wanda have two children and owned Harrison Barber and Beauty Shops for 33 years. He now is retired from the Iowa Department of Transportation after 29 years of employment.