April 23, 1952 — March 22, 2021
OELWEIN — Harry Ritter, 68, of Oelwein passed away Monday March 22, 2021 at MercyOne in Oelwein. Services will be private. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established.
Harry was born in Rockford, Illinois on April 23, 1952 to parents Arthur and Dorothy (Clough) Ritter. He attended Oelwein schools. Harry served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On Oct. 30, 1972 he was united in marriage with Mary Latham in Fayette. Harry retired from Manatt’s after nearly 30 years. He was a member of Oelwein Odd Rods Car Club.
Left to celebrate Harry’s life are his wife Mary; his children: Jason (Sue Jurgensen) Ritter of Westgate and Joseph (Stephanie) Ritter of Oelwein; his 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Carol (Darrel) Heidt of Allison, Pat (Dan) Krueger of Minnesota, Richard (Karilyn) Ritter of Oelwein and Mike Ritter of Hazleton; his in-laws: Joan Stolfus of Nevada, IA, Carol Nielsen of Oelwein, Ken (Marilyn) Latham of Danville, Illinois, Bea (Ted) Leonard of Winterset, Linda (Mike) Steil of Fairbank, Jon Latham of Oelwein and Lowell Latham of Oelwein.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Tom Ritter and Cheryl Richman.