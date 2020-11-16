Benton senior Alyse Harvey will be a Maverick come next school year as a highly touted infielder signed with Minnesota State softball on Friday, more than a year after verbally committing to the program.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was eight year old to play at the college level,” Harvey said. “I’m excited that my dream came true today. The coaches there have been almost motherly to me and all the girls I visited were extremely nice.”
Harvey committed to Minnesota State in October of 2019 after several campus visits. She enjoyed the cleanliness, size and atmosphere of the school as being factors into her decision to play for the Mavericks.
As a junior for Bobcat softball this past season, Harvey led Benton with 44 hits (.524 avg), 24 runs, three homeruns and 25 RBI. The Bobcats finished 15-9 in a shortened season, reaching their Regional final. Harvey would be named First Team All-Conference and a consensus First Team All-State selection.
“I definitely have to give credit for my success to my parents,” Harvey said. “Without their support and making sure I had all the equipment I needed, hotel rooms for tournaments, I wouldn’t be here signing today.”
Harvey will return for one final season with Benton, who will be moving up a class to 4A for the postseason. She hopes the team can continue to build more chemistry together after a successful 2020 season and believes the Bobcats have a chance at reaching the State tournament for the first time since 2018, when she was a freshman on the team.
Harvey plans to continue practicing her hitting at Dugout Sports in Fairfax where she held her signing and to work on her fielding in the offseason. She is the daughter of Brent and Kim Harvey of Atkins. Outside of playing for Benton softball, Harvey plays for Top Gun Academy based out of Kansas City and is involved in basketball.