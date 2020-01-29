“The soul is the coolest, eeriest, most mysterious, evocative, crucial, sacred, eternal, life-directing, fragile, indestructible, controversial, expensive dimension of your existence. Jesus said it’s worth more than the world.”
“You’d be an idiot not to prize it above all else....Two things are for sure. One is: you have a soul. The other is: if you don’t look after this one, you won’t be issued a replacement.” This is a quote by John Ortberg, pastor and best-selling author of the book “Soul Keeping, Caring for the Most Important Part of You.”
Most of us would verbally agree with the Ortberg's quote, yet the use of our time, our thought patterns and the choices we make may not bear truth to what we have said.
The soul of man has also been defined as the seat of our mind, will and emotions. It is the center of who we are, the source of our passions, desires. It is from our heart or soul that determines the eventual course of our life.
Given our technology, it takes effort for us to consider “worthwhile” anything that doesn't have bling, make noise, or speak to us. Our soul, in contrast, is unseen. Its cries for attention are finally discerned only in 2 instances. When one chooses to be patient and willing to listen. The other, when tragedy messes with what we call our normal.
When I was between 11 to 13 years old, I recall adamantly saying to God, “Whatever it takes, don't ever let me fall short of the calling You have on my life!” A stirring in my soul lead me to that desire. I had always sensed that the unseen was more important than that which is seen.
It is a loving God who puts that stirring in our soul, not us. A stirring to listen, to heed, and finally to yield our all. It is a conviction that one must seek Him above all else, because there simply is no one else.
Scripture confirms that it is God who made our souls. Psalm 139- “For You formed my inward parts. You knit me together in my mothers womb...” In Ecclesiastes 12, we learn that in death, our body (dust) will return to the earth as it was. The yielded spirit (soul) will return to be with God in heaven, and the soul which has neglected or refused God's offer of salvation will be separated from God in hell forever.
While we live on earth, God preserves us, both now and for eternity. He satisfies our hungry and thirsty soul with Himself. He protects us and restores our soul from damage, whether from others' sin against us, or our own sins. He gives us hope, light and joy that is above what we could imagine or think we deserve.
You may think, but God has not answered your prayers. Even if God is slow in answering prayer, it may be that He is waiting to extract a purer testimony and declaration from you regarding your true need. It may be He sees further and more clearly what is on the horizon than you do. Either way, trust Him. Your soul can rest safely in His hands.
The process of seeking God and how that effects our soul may have more value than the answer to our prayer.
Ask God to show you the truth about what He had in mind when He created you. Your soul has purpose, value and a calling that is unique to you. The truth about you is not something you design for yourself, but it will be a discovery you make with God's help. As you yield to Him, He will unfold it to you.
If you feel your life is too messed up, a song by Zach Williams says God is a way-maker, a pain-taker, and a chain-breaker. He'll take you from where you are and guide you to act in ways that will be best for you.
Always live with a sense of what is unseen and eternal. Care for your soul which is unseen. Listen for a stirring. Or could it be a scream? The benefits of a soul yielded to God are peace, joy and strength and the depth of His storehouse. Then you and I can agree with the writer of Song of Solomon 3:4 which says, “I found Him whom my soul loves.”