Members of the Hawk A Model A Ford Club of eastern Iowa visited Vinton Thursday around noon to enjoy lunch in Celebration Park and hold a club meeting.
“Normally, we do five to six tours a year, but this year is very different and we have not met as often this season,” Ken Cook, President of Hawk A Model A said. “We got to anywhere from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and all parts of Iowa.”
The club last visited Vinton in 2017, when they toured Old School Produce, visited the Vinton Public Library and drove around town to see the carvings done by Brian Parr. This time, however, the members simply gathered in Celebration Park to eat their own lunches and take care of club business.
“Because of the virus, we haven’t gotten our regular club meetings in,” Jim Smith, Board Director said. “We are calling today a gathering and having a short business meeting. This is the second or third time we’ve gotten together and we hope to get together again this year.”
Each of the members drove a Ford Model A originally manufactured in the late 1920s as one of the first mass produced cars in American history. According to Smith, 29 million models were built in six different body styles. European countries would continue to mass produce the car into the 1950s. The vehicle was built to be maintained and be less complicated to fix.
“Henry Ford wanted the farmers and rural communities to have automobiles,” Smith said. “They could be maintained and get through muddy roads. They are sturdy cars that we can still find parts for.”
Hawk A Model A Ford Club is comprised of over 100 members, but not all members are able to attend rides at the same time. Cook stated the group is more “leisurely” and rides focus on learning more about the history of the towns they visit.