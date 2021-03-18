WATERLOO—Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. The Dean's List is official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the Dean’s List, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.
Garrison: Eric Henkle, Piper Wiedenhoff
Newhall: Blake Osborn
Vinton: Matthew Berry, Leah Bohnsack, Chevy Burnell, Ryan Schoettmer