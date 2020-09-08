HAWKEYE — The Hawkeye Lions Club garage sale will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Community Hall. Bring your donated items to the hall on Friday between 3-8 p.m. All are requested to please wear masks. No items are priced. Make a reasonable donation and you will own it. All proceeds will go to benefit the Hawkeye Legion and Lions projects.
