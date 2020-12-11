Hazel Junge

KEYSTONE: Hazel Arlene (Peterson) Junge, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home with Chaplain Paul Rathke officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 1:45 PM, Monday at funeral home. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Masks should be worn at all times.
Hazel was born on November 3, 1926 on the family farm near Newhall, the daughter of Simon and Emma (Christianson) Peterson. On April 14, 1949, she was united in marriage to Corley Junge in Cedar Rapids.
Hazel and Corley farmed for many years near Keystone, where they raised their family. She enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables she had raised. Hazel and Corley loved to attend polka dances and continued to garden and raise flowers after moving to town. Corley preceded Hazel in death on April 20th of this year.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Diane (Tom) Wilson of Marengo, Dixie (Doug) Rinderknecht of Newhall, Dennis (Ann) Junge of Keystone; five grandchildren, Ashley (Jordan) Meek of Williamsburg, Melisa (Joe) Venneman of Blairstown, Nick Rinderknecht of Keystone, Samantha (James) Calhoun of Sioux City, Heath (April) Junge of Round Lake, MN; seven great-grandchildren, Avery and Jacob Meek, Brandon Venneman, Berklee Calhoun, and Oakley, Huntley, and Finley Junge; three sisters-in-law, Mariann (Dilly) Fay of Victor, Janice (Delf) Sievers of Keystone, Shirley Peters of Keystone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; husband Corley; one brother and five sisters.
