“You cannot predict crisis when it happens, but we always have to be ready when it does,” said Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Donor and Public Relations Director Amanda Hess.
The Blood Center has scheduled a blood drive on Wednesday, February 26, at the 508 1st Avenue Van Horne Community Center, where phlebotomists will be hard at work rolling up donor’s sleeves from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; between 17 and 20 donors are anticipated. Each qualified person can donate blood every 56 days, for a maximum of six times per year.
According to Donor Relations Consultant Carri Koch, who will oversee February’s event, there will be three staff working the duration of the blood drive in Van Horne and she will stop in to see how things are going.
Koch described the setup procedures. “We bring a box truck with equipment on rolling racks. We move tables and chairs around to set up our beds, machines and supplies. We have multiple stations set up: a registration, question, physical screening and then the actual donation area with beds.”
Donors at the Van Horne blood drive will spend about an hour from start to finish where they will first come in and register, have their picture taken, and go over medical histories. Participants are asked to eat and drink before donating and to bring in a photo ID.
Second, they will have their vitals taken and are given a chance to ask questions and spend time talking with staff members.
The next step is having blood drawn, which takes about ten minutes or less. The last ten minutes, donors are provided with refreshments. “It is easier than people think,” Hess said.
According to Koch, they have been holding area blood drives since 2011 and schedules them six times per year in Van Horne. She said the question donors ask most, is how their blood will be used. "They like knowing that their one pint of blood can help up to four patients."
The Blood Center's inventory is stored in freezers and coolers in various area hubs. All of the blood collected is taken to labs for testing and most of the time, white cells are removed as they can cause a reaction in patients undergoing transfusions. All of Van Horne donations are tested and processed at their laboratory in Davenport.
The whole process happens within 24 to 48 hours. After processing, the blood is taken back to hubs and shipped to hospitals when needed, Hess said.
Sixty percent of Blood Center donations come from such mobile blood drives and is used for patients needing transfusions at regional hospitals that remain ready with usable blood at all times.
Hess explained how all blood has a shelf life and can only be shared from one person to another during transfusions, as there is no viable animal or synthetic alternative source for this life-sustaining substance (information about different blood types and how they work can be found at a newly launched website, www.bloodcenter.org).
The Blood Center is open 24/7 because the need for blood never stops, and has around 700 employees and several hundred volunteers who help. Among these are hundreds of drivers (who receive quality control special training) they rely on every day to very carefully transport blood products on the road using both company vans and their own vehicles.
Periodically throughout the year, they provide a number of promotion vouchers for T-shirts and/or gift cards and points for purchases in their online Donor Loyalty Store. “We would like to emphasize that we are a not-for-profit organization and greatly appreciate the support we have in the community. We couldn’t fulfill our lifesaving mission without you,” Koch said.
According to Koch, hospitals charge a fee for blood transfusions because there are expenses in collecting, testing, processing and distributing blood components. Hospitals cover the cost in their own blood banks for storage and inventory management. There are also laboratory expenses for cross-matching the patient’s blood type and for administering transfusions.
"Donating blood for your own surgery is known as an autologous donation and is an uncommon practice in our industry. We do accommodate autologous donations, but only when ordered by a physician due to medical necessity to achieve the best possible outcome for the patient," Koch said.
"The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is the exclusive provider of blood products and services to more than 110 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. MVRBC collects blood at 19 fixed site donor centers and at more than 5,000 mobile blood drives held each year." [www.bloodcenter.org]
Among hospitals served are UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s and Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo, and to hospitals in Dyersville, Dubuque, and Iowa City.
To schedule an advance appointment for the Van Horne blood drive, call 1.800.747.5401 or go online at www.bloodcenter.org. Walk-ins are also accepted.