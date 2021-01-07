Healthy comfort food is not an oxymoron

Here we are a week into the new year already! I’d like to see a show of hands of those who pledged to eat healthier and take off a little winter pudge. Now keep your hand up if you made that same pledge last year.
Okay, well, my arm is tired, is yours? I know if you, like a lot of us, spent time in self-isolation for the better part of 2020, your refrigerator probably became your bff. Nothing like comfort food to, well, comfort you!
But I have good news! I found a few recipes that will let you enjoy your favorite casserole in a lightened-up version, and also a tasty soup. Don’t be too hard on yourself as you work to get back to better health, just try to stick with it for the long term. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither was your waistline.
Healthier Chicken Pot Pie
Ingredients
1 bag (12 oz) frozen mixed vegetables
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 1/4 cups fat-free (skim) milk
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
1 can (10 3/4 oz.) condensed fat-free cream of chicken soup
1/4 cup fat-free sour cream
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (1 1/4 lb.), cooked, cut into bite-size pieces (about 4 cups)
1 refrigerated pie crust, softened as directed on box
Steps
Cook and drain vegetables as directed on bag.
Heat oven to 375°F. In 2-quart saucepan, mix flour, salt, poultry seasoning, pepper and milk with wire whisk until blended. Stir in onion. Cook over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes, stirring constantly, until thickened.
Stir in soup and sour cream. Add chicken and cooked vegetables; mix well. Cook, stirring frequently, until thoroughly heated. Pour into ungreased 2-quart round casserole. Unroll pie crust; place over hot filling. Seal edge and flute as desired. Cut slits in several places in crust.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until crust is golden brown and mixture is bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.