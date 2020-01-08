Are you a professional working with children and families, and would like additional tools to help couples build healthy relationships? “We know that children growing up in a home where there is a healthy, stable couple relationship have fewer behavioral and emotional problems and perform better in school”, said Cindy Thompson, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “That is why healthy couple relationships are so important.”
Healthy Relationship Education Training is a one-day program designed for professionals who work with children and families to increase access to relationship education as a strategy to meet the safety, permanency, and well-being needs of children. This program uses a research-based curriculum that is being implemented nationally to professionals that they can use to encourage the development of healthy couple relationships.
Buchanan County ISU Extension is sponsoring Healthy Relationship Education in Independence in February. The all-day class consists of 8 modules, which are based on the National Extension Relationship and Marriage Education Model (NERMEM). Cindy Thompson and Danielle Day, human sciences specialists in family life with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will conduct this class. Interactive lessons, discussions and resources will be provided.
The program is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2020 with a weather make-up being held for February 20. The program will be held at The Heartland Acres Event Center from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm. Registration begins at 8:00 am. There is a $125 fee for the program. Fee includes a curriculum manual, tools, and lunch. For more information, contact Cindy Thompson at cpthom08@iastate.edu or 319-334-8013 or the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161. Registrations are being accepted online at http://bit.ly/hret14487.
Iowa social workers, LMFT’s and LMHC should contact their licensing board to determine course approval for continuing education contact hours. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer 6.00 professional education contact hours for social workers, marriage and family therapist and mental health counselors.