Center Point-Urbana football, riding a three-game win streak, came into Senior Night on Friday confident they could compete with Solon for a share of the District title. Heading into the third quarter down 7-6, the wheels began to fall off for CPU in their 41-14 loss.
“We knew we had a chance at a tie for the District coming into this game,” coach Dan Burke said. “We controlled the ball the first half and had a great crowd there. I don’t know if it was the weather, but it was our best crowd of the season. Everyone was electric.”
The Stormin’ Pointers missed a field goal before the end of the half and a chance at a lead. Down 21-14 late in the third quarter, senior quarterback Keegan Koppedryer separated his shoulder during a tackle, leaving the game as the Spartans scored to extend their lead on that drive. Solon would tack on two more scores to walk out with the 41-14 and snap CPU’s winning streak.
“I think Keegan’s injury affected us psychologically,” Burke said. “We were not as effective going forward. It’s a tough loss for our team.”
Koppedryer will be out as the Stormin’ Pointers head into postseason hosting Anamosa (2-5) in Center Point. While the ability to host a game is a plus for CPU, they will need to find their starting quarterback for Friday’s matchup. Senior Grant Bryant and junior Braylon Havel are two names mentioned by Burke for the postseason.
“This will be a tough Anamosa team,” Burke said. “We have our work cut out for us with the injuries we have. We have to get to work this week to figure out our quarterback situation. Both guys will be throwing with receivers this week of practice.”
Koppedryer threw for 112 yards on 13 of 22 completion and a touchdown before leaving the game. Sophomore Cole Werner rushed for 45 yards on 17 carries and had a touchdown. Senior Matthew Coller finished with 37 yards on three receptions. Koppedryer also led the Stormin’ Pointers with 4.5 tackles, followed by seniors Joey Metzen and Dylan Felton with four tackles each.
Friday’s loss also marked Senior Night for 20 seniors in the program, with only Koppedryer starting on the offensive side of the ball for CPU last season.
“I’m really pleased with how guys stepped up this season,” Burke said. “Things may not have gone the way we wanted in that fourth quarter, but there was nothing to be ashamed of. Recognizing those seniors was a great way to end our regular season.
CPU will travel to Anamosa for playoffs this season after a seven-game regular season. The Stormin’ Pointers are 3-4 (3-2 District) going into Friday’s game.