Try this split pea soup with corned beef instead of ham. You will get a peppery flavor, rather than the usual smoky flavor from ham. There are lots of great vegetables and seasonings in this tasty soup.
Prep: 15 min. Cook: 1-1/2 hours 12 servings (3 quarts)
Ingredients:
1 package (16 ounces) dried split peas
8 cups water
2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
2 large onions, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
2 cups cubed cooked corned beef or ham
1/2 cup chopped celery
5 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules
1 teaspoon dried marjoram
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1 teaspoon rubbed sage
1/2 to 1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon salt, optional
Directions:
1. In a Dutch oven, combine all ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours or until peas and vegetables are tender.