Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Try this split pea soup with corned beef instead of ham. You will get a peppery flavor, rather than the usual smoky flavor from ham. There are lots of great vegetables and seasonings in this tasty soup.

Prep: 15 min. Cook: 1-1/2 hours 12 servings (3 quarts)

Ingredients:

1 package (16 ounces) dried split peas

8 cups water

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 large onions, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 cups cubed cooked corned beef or ham

1/2 cup chopped celery

5 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon rubbed sage

1/2 to 1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon salt, optional

Directions:

1. In a Dutch oven, combine all ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours or until peas and vegetables are tender.

Tags