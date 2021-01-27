Heavenly Casserole

Cook time: 30 Min. Prep time: 30 Min. Serves: 8
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef
garlic powder
1 tsp sugar
1 tsp salt
1 can tomato sauce, 15 oz.
2 oz. cream cheese
1/2 pt. sour cream
12 oz. wide egg noodles
1 lb. mozzarella cheese, shredded
parsley
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Brown ground beef, drain and return to skillet.
2. Sprinkle a little garlic powder over the beef. Then add tomato sauce, salt and sugar to the skillet of meat. Simmer for 15 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, in a bowl mix sour cream, cream cheese and some onion powder until mixed well.
4. Cook and drain egg noodles as package directed.
5. Grease a 9x13 baking dish.
6. In baking dish spread half of the noodles.
7. Cover with half of the cream cheese mixture.
8. Top with half of the mozzarella.
9. Now cover with all the meat sauce from the pan.
10. Put in remaining noodles, cream cheese mixture, and mozzarella.
11. Sprinkle parsley over casserole.
12. Bake uncovered 30 minutes.
Recipe by Debra Russell from Just A Pinch