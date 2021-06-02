Heavenly Chocolate Mousse Pie

Cook time: 10 Min Prep time: 10 Min
Ingredients:
OREO COOKIE CRUST
1 pkg Oreo’s (cheap chocolate cookies work just as well)
1/2 stick melted butter, enough to hold crumbs together
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
12 oz semi-sweet chocolate
1 tsp vanilla
1 c heavy cream
WHIPPED CREAM TOPPING
2 c heavy cream
1/2 c sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
GARNISH
shaved chocolate candy bar
additional whipped cream
Directions:
1. Crush cookies. About 1/2 package works for an 8-inch crust pie pan but you can add more if you think it is not enough. Melt 1/2 stick of butter to hold the crust together. Add more butter if needed.
2. Melt cream, chocolate, and vanilla slowly in a double boiler, or use a heat-proof bowl over a regular pot of water on the stove. Cool to room temperature.
3. Beat two cups heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla, to stiff peaks.
4. Fold whipped cream into the chocolate mixture until all combined.
5. Pour into the prepared crust. Chill 6 hours until set. You can make this a day ahead.
6. Top the pie with additional whipped cream. and then garnish with shaved chocolate. Slice and serve. Delicious!